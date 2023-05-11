India logs 1,690 fresh Covid infections, active cases stand at 19,613

Advertisement

New-Delhi: India on Thursday logged 1,690 new Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, and the active caseload was recorded at 19,613, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country’s tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599).

The death toll climbed to 5,31,736 with 12 fatalities which include those reconciled by Kerala, according to health ministry data.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said, adding the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,25,250, while the case fatality rate was at 1.18 per cent.

According to the health ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India on Wednesday recorded 2,109 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases has come down to 21,406 from 22,742, according to the Union Health Ministry data.