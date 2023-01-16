India logs 114 fresh Covid-19 infections, Active cases decline

New-Delhi: India on Monday registered 114 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the cumulative tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,81,154), according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With this, the country’s active caseload declined to 2,119.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,309, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.