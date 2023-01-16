India logs 114 fresh Covid-19 infections, Active cases decline

Covid-19 update: India reports 114 cases, The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent.

Nation
By Abhilasha 0
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

New-Delhi: India on Monday registered 114 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the cumulative tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,81,154), according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With this, the country’s active caseload declined to 2,119.

Related News

India reports 179 fresh Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours

188 fresh Covid infections reported in India in last 24…

India reports 175 fresh Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

India reports 134 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,309, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.