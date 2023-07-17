Income Tax officials conduct raid on house of Youtuber in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The sleuths of the Income Tax department on Monday reportedly conducted raids at the house of a YouTuber in Uttar Pradesh and found Rs 24 lakh cash. It has been learned that the said Youtuber had earned nearly Rs 1 crore.

As per reports, identified as Taslim, the Youtuber from UP’s Bareilly area, uses to make videos on share market profit and loss.

However, brother of the accused claimed that Taslim pays income tax on his income. Feroze said that his brother manages the YouTube account ‘Trading Hub 3.0’.