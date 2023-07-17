Income Tax officials conduct raid on house of Youtuber in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The sleuths of the Income Tax department on Monday reportedly conducted raids at the house of a YouTuber in Uttar Pradesh and found Rs 24 lakh cash. It has been learned that the said Youtuber had earned nearly Rs 1 crore.

The income tax department found ₹ 24 lakh cash during a raid at a YouTuber’s house in Uttar Pradesh. Officials said that Taslim, who is being probed, had been running a YouTube channel for years and had earned nearly ₹ 1 crore, reported NDTV.

As per reports, identified as Taslim, the Youtuber from UP’s Bareilly area, uses to make videos on share market profit and loss.

However, brother of the accused claimed that Taslim pays income tax on his income. Feroze said that his brother manages the YouTube account ‘Trading Hub 3.0’.

