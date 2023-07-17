Heavy rainfall ahead! Monsoon showers to soak various states in next 5 days

New Delhi: Heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra and Odisha is expected during the next five days and over Gujarat from July 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast.

It also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall spell over Uttarakhand and central India to continue during next two days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.

In northwest India, there will be fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad from July 18 to 21.

“Himachal Pradesh will experience rainfall on July 18, 20 and 21, while west Rajasthan will see rainfall till July 19. Similarly, west Uttar Pradesh will have rainfall on the 17th, and east Rajasthan will experience it till July 21. Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan can also expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 18,” said the IMD.

In east India, Odisha will have fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall for the next five days.

“Andaman and Nicobar Islands will experience this till July 18 and Odisha can expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 2 and 21,” it said.

The IMD further predicted that central India will see light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall for the next five days. “Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh can also expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 18,” said the weather department.

In west India, except for Marathwada, the region will have light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days.

“Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra can expect extremely heavy rainfall on the July 19, while Gujarat will experience it on July 19 and 20, and Saurashtra and Kutch on July 19,” said the IMD.

The northeastern states including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will have isolated heavy rainfall on July 20 and 21.

Finally, in south India, there will be light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. “Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, and coastal Andhra Pradesh will experience this till July 21. Kerala and Mahe will have rainfall from July 18 to 21 and Interior Karnataka will experience it from July 19 to 21.”