IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Telangana today

Telangana: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Telangana, the southern state that has already been grappling with torrential downpours. Since July 22, the region has witnessed extremely heavy rainfall, resulting in a flood-like situation and claiming the lives of at least eight people.

According to the Met Centre’s daily weather report on July 27 at 8.30 am, Hanumakonda experienced exceptional heavy rainfall, while Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts reported heavy rainfall at a few places. Additionally, isolated places in Jangaon, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts also saw heavy showers.

In response to the severe weather conditions, educational institutions remained closed on Friday. The Telangana Chief Secretary, A. Santhi Kumari, declared a state of alert as the heavy rains persisted.

The continuous downpour led to flooding in low-lying areas and road damage in several places, with rivulets and water bodies overflowing. Authorities are taking precautionary measures to shift people from vulnerable areas to relief camps in anticipation of the floodwater possibly reaching the third danger mark.

Chief Minister KCR conducted a review of the rain situation on Thursday, directing concerned authorities to implement relief measures to prevent any loss of life.

Visuals have emerged of the city of Khamman submerged under water, and many low-lying areas in the state are facing inundation.

As the situation remains critical, Telangana is bracing for the impact of heavy rainfall, and authorities are taking measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.