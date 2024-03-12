IAF’s Tejas aircraft crashes near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer: A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie.

The mishap took place during an operational training sortie.

The aircraft was on its way to participate in the Bharat Shakti military exercise being held in Pokhran.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life or damage to any property.

“One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident,” IAF tweeted.

One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely.

A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 12, 2024

Also Read: Two IAF Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team Aircraft Crash In Bengaluru