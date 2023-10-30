‘Hirkani Kaksh’ made mandatory in all commercial and private buildings in Mumbai

Mumbai: The State Urban Development Department of Mumbai has announced plans to make it compulsory for all new commercial, educational, mercantile, assembly, public, semi-public, and institutional buildings to include a ‘Hirkani Kaksh.’ Hirkani Kaksh is a dedicated room for lactating mothers and mothers with children up to six years of age.

The name ‘Hirkani Kaksh’ pays tribute to ‘Hirkani,’ a 17th century milkmaid from Raigad. This initiative was inspired by the first ‘Hirkani Kaksh’ set up in the Maharashtra assembly, following an incident where NCP MLA Saroj Ahire attended the winter session in Nagpur with her child. This led to a growing demand for the establishment of similar rooms in public spaces.

The proposed feeding room will occupy 269 square feet and will not be considered in the Floor Space Index (FSI). It will be designed for easy accessibility from staircases and passages within the buildings.

To implement this mandate, the state urban development department will need to make amendments to Rules 31 and 37 of the Development Control and Promotional Regulations 2034 (DCPR).

Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare expressed her support for this initiative, stating, “This is a good step, and we have also pushed for it. It is compulsory to have a Hirkani room in every government organisation. In private offices, they try to avoid having it, but they can easily do it. They must plan from now, and it is an essential requirement.”

Activist Flavia Agnes praised the move, emphasizing that it will allow women with young children to work more comfortably. Additionally, the proposed amendment specifies that the ownership of these rooms will belong to the housing society or association of owners, and the developers will be responsible for providing all necessary infrastructure for the ‘Hirkani Kaksh.’

Also Read: Grocery Delivery Boy Arrested For Raping Female Customer In Noida