Heavy firing on LoC in Poonch district

Jammu, April 11 (IANS) Pakistan Army on Saturday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district, Defence spokesman, Colonel Devender Anand told IANS.

“Around 9.50 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kirni sector. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” Anand said.

The ceasefire violation comes a day after the Indian Army destroyed an ammunition dump, a terror launching pad and caused damage to an artillery formation of Pakistan in Keran and Tangdhar sectors of the Valley.

Meanwhile, two civilians were injured and two residential houses damaged in Pakistan shelling in Keran sector of the LoC on the Indian side yesterday.

