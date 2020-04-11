Pic Credits IANS

Heavy firing on LoC in Poonch district

By IANS
1

Jammu, April 11 (IANS) Pakistan Army on Saturday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district, Defence spokesman, Colonel Devender Anand told IANS.

“Around 9.50 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kirni sector. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” Anand said.

Related News

23 more Persons test Covid-19 Positive in J&K, Tally…

66,036 people placed in Quarantine, UP Coronavirus tally…

Punjab extends lockdown till May 1

Even with exports, India can maintain hydroxychloroquine…

The ceasefire violation comes a day after the Indian Army destroyed an ammunition dump, a terror launching pad and caused damage to an artillery formation of Pakistan in Keran and Tangdhar sectors of the Valley.

Meanwhile, two civilians were injured and two residential houses damaged in Pakistan shelling in Keran sector of the LoC on the Indian side yesterday.

IANS

You might also like
Nation

23 more Persons test Covid-19 Positive in J&K, Tally mounts to 207

Nation

66,036 people placed in Quarantine, UP Coronavirus tally reaches 431

Nation

Punjab extends lockdown till May 1

Nation

Even with exports, India can maintain hydroxychloroquine stocks

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.