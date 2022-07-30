Heartless cop kicks elderly man, dangles him upside down at Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh: Watch

In a recent shocking video a cop was seen brutally kicking an elderly man at a Railway Station. The incident is said to be from Madhya Pradesh.

As we can see in the video, a uniformed police man is kicking an elderly man at a railway platform. Reportedly, this incident took place at Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh.

The video has earned a number of comments where people have raised voice against Police brutality. “what he did, bt he shouldn’t behave like this with him” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Wtf is wrong with people these days! This Cop should be suspended. What is this behaviour?”

Many people have also criticised the action of the uniformed cop. A user claimed it to be misuse of power and wrote, “misuse of their power,” in his comment to the video. Another user commented, “ If he was real Man he wouldn’t show his power on a old person,, he is miss using his power.”

Netizens also demanded suspension of the cop after watching the video. A use wrote, “Suspend this man right away and press charges.” Another user commented, “This is so wrong. Action should be taken towards this cop.”

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Tatva (@thetatvaindia)

