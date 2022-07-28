Snake in train creates panic among passengers, details here

Thiruvananthapuram: Passengers on a sleeper coach of the Trivandrum-Nizamuddin express train had a harrowing time when a snake was spotted inside the coach on Wednesday late evening.

The snake was noticed when the train reached Tirur railway station, but despite the “best efforts” to locate the snake, it could not be fetched out, and then the train started to move with the passengers in a bit of fright.

When the train reached Kozhikode past 10 p.m., again a detailed search was conducted, but it also failed to materialise and after an hour the train started on its onward journey.

The railway officials also called in snake experts to locate the snake, but that also went in vain.

The passengers were baffled on how come a snake found its way inside the compartment and later it was found that there was a wedge in the floor of the compartment, and perhaps it could have come in and returned through that.