Haryana Cabinet Expansion: Kamal Gupta, Seema Trikha and many others included in Saini govt

Chandigarh: The Saini government in Haryana carried out its first Cabinet expansion on Tuesday with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administering the oath to the office to them.

Among those who got inducted as state ministers in the Saini cabinet include Dr Kamal Gupta, Seema Trikha, Mahipal Dhanda, Aseem Goel, Dr Abhe Singh Yadav , Subash Sudha and Bishamber Singh.

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as new Chief Minister of Haryana on March 12. He took the oath following the resignation of the incumbent chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He was the Kurukshetra MP when he was appointed as Haryana BJP in October last year.

(This is a developing story)

Also Read: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Chief Minister Of Haryana