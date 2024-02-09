Haldwani violence: 4 dead, over 100 injured, entire state on high-alert

Haldwani: Clashes erupted over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Thursday. Following the clash, four people have been killed, while over 100 injured.

Amid violence, four companies of paramilitary forces have been rushed to Haldwani during an anti-encroachment drive. At the same time, a shoot-at-sight order has been issued against the rioters.

The entire state has been kept on high alert, while internet has also been suspended adding that schools, and colleges too are shut today.

Following the incident, District Magistrate of Nainital, Vandana Singh addressed a press conference and said, “Police force and the administration are not provoking or harming anybody, says Vandana Singh. “…After the HC’s order action has been taken against encroachment at various places in Haldwani…Everyone was given notice and time for hearing…Some did approach the HC some were given time while some were not given time. Where time was not given demolition drive was conducted by PWD & Municipal Corporation. This was not an isolated activity and was not targeted to a particular asset…”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami has called a high-level meeting in the Haldwani case. The Chief Minister along with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police reviewed the situation. The CM has also appealed the citizens to maintain peace and gave instructions to deal strictly with the anarchist elements.

Reportedly, violence broke out in Banbhoolpura in Haldwani area in Uttarakhand today during an anti-encroachment drive. Police say that several District Administration officials and Police personnel sustained injuries.

Around 4 pm on Thursday, a joint team of District Administration and Police was conducting anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani as per the Court’s order. Opposing that, a few anti-social elements pelted stones and caused arson.

It is also being said that they fired at the Police using illegal weapons.

Several Police personnel and administration officials sustained injuries and have been admitted to hospitals.