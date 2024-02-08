Violence breaks out in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, shoot-on-sight ordered

New Delhi: Violence broke out in Haldwani of Uttarakhand on Thursday following an anti-encroachment drive. Reportedly, the District Magistrate of Nainital has imposed curfew in Banbhoolpura and ordered shoot-on-sight for the rioters.

As per reports, as many as 4 companies of paramilitary force have been sent to the violence-hit area of ​​Haldwani.

Reportedly, violence broke out in Banbhoolpura in Haldwani area today during an anti-encroachment drive. Police say that several District Administration officials and Police personnel sustained injuries.