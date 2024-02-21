Gurugram: Man convicted for raping & killing minor girl handed death penalty

Gurugram: A man convicted of raping and killing a 3.5-year-old minor girl was handed the death penalty by a court here on Wednesday, an official said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, identified as Sunil.

POCSO Court Judge Shashi Chauhan has also ordered compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim’s family.

Based on a complaint given by the deceased’s father a case was registered against the accused at the Sector-65 police station here.

The victim went missing from outside her house on November 11, 2018, and the next day, her unclad body was found in the bushes.

The girl’s father had stated in his complaint that on November 11, he and his wife had gone out for work.

When they returned home, two girls living in the neighbourhood told them that Sunil, on the pretext of getting goods from a shop, took his daughter along with him.

The couple searched for the daughter but could not find her.

The next day, they found their daughter dead in the bushes near a temple.

The police took action in the case and arrested Sunil.

It’s being said that Sunil was also involved in a crime of similar nature in Madhya Pradesh.

“CCTV footage and testimony of the witnesses were very important during the hearing of the case. An appeal was made to the court that by keeping this case in the rarest category, harsh punishment should be given. Accepting the argument, the court has given a death sentence to the culprit,” Dharmender Rana, District Attorney, District Court, Gurugram said.

