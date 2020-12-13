j and k firing
Army personnel during an encounter with militants at Pampore in Pulwama district of south Kashmir (PTI) (FILE PHOTO)

Gunfight Breaks Out In J&K’s Poonch District

By WCE 2

Jammu: An encounter broke out on Sunday between the terrorists and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, sources said.

The gunfight took place after the security forces cordoned off the Durgan area in Poonch and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

Sources said it is a group of terrorists, which had recently infiltrated from Pakistan and were headed to South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Sources also said the group comprises two Pakistanis and one local terrorist.

According to sources, this is an attempt by Pakistan to send terrorists in Kashmir to disturb the ongoing District Development Council elections.

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Top Three News Of Jobs, Best Salary Along With Other Facilities Available, Apply…

Nation

RJD Leader Lalu Prasad Yadav Kidney Functioning At 25%, Situation Alarming

Nation

Mother, Daughter Gets Married At Same Mandap, At Same Time In UP’s Gorakhpur

Nation

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani Arrested In Fake TRP Scam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.