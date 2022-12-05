Gujarat poll phase-2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote in Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar: Voting on 93 seats for the second and the final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections was underway on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the early voters to cast his vote.

PM Modi cast his vote at Nishant school in the Ranip area of Ahmedabad city. He greeted people on his way to the polling booth and stood in the queue for his turn to vote.

After emerging from the polling station, the Prime Minister showed his inked finger to the crowd gathered to welcome him.

He tweeted, “Cast my vote in Ahmedabad. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote.”

The voting for the second phase began at 8 a.m. and there were long queues outside almost all the polling booths. Senior citizens and the working class reached the polling station to exercise their rights.

On Sunday, Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi from the Danta constituency was assaulted by some goons, after which he went missing. Later the police found him and was being treated at a hospital.

BJP candidate Ladhu Pardhi too alleged that he was also attacked by some goons.

Both filed counter complaints against each other. The Banaskantha police have claimed that they have not found any evidence of attack on the Congress candidate.

Even Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput of the Tharad constituency claimed that he too was attacked and was going to lodge a complaint.