Governance of Lord Ram was inspiration for lawmakers, Says PM Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’

New Delhi: In the recent episode of Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said that the pran pratishtha has brought crores of people together and asserted that the collective strength of the nation.

PM Modi also said that the governance of Lord Ram was a source of inspiration for constitutional makers.

In this year’s first episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said, “Everyone’s feeling is the same, everyone’s devotion is the same. Ram is in everyone’s words, Ram is in everyone’s heart. During this time, the collective strength of the country was visible, which also forms the basis of our pledge of a developed India.”

Meanwhile, he also congratulated the awardees of the Padma awards in the broadcast. “I am very happy that the system of Padma awards has transformed completely in the last decade. Now it has become people’s Padma,” he said.

At the same time, there are reports of PM Narendra Modi visiting Odisha twice in the month of February. PM Modi is scheduled to visit on February 3 as he will attend a programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Sambalpur. Reportedly, he will again come to the state on February 10 and will attend a massive ‘Mahila Samavesh’ in the capital city Bhubaneswar.

