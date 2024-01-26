Gallantry Awards: 1132 personnel awarded medals on Republic Day 2024

New Delhi: Today marks the 75th Republic Day of India. On the occasion of the Republic Day 2024, a total of 1132 personnel of Police, Fire Service, Home Guard and Civil Defence and Correctional Service have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals, said the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ahead of this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu approved Gallantry Awards for a total of 80 Armed forces personnel, which included 12 posthumous as well.

Out of 277 Gallantry Medals, 275 Gold medals have been awarded to 72 personnel from J&K Police, 18 personnel from Maharashtra, 26 personnel from Chhattisgarh, 23 personnel from Jharkhand, 15 personnel from Odisha, eight personnel from Delhi, 65 personnel from CRPF, 21 personnel from SSB and the remaining personnel from the other States/UTs and Central Armed Police Forces.

Here is a list of the awards included

Six Kirti Chakras with three posthumous

16 Shaurya Chakras with two posthumous

53 Sena Medals with seven posthumous

One Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry)

Four Vayu Sena medals (Gallantry)

List of Kirti Chakra Awardees

Major Digvijay Singh Rawat of 21 st Battalion of Parachute Regiment

Battalion of Parachute Regiment Major Deependra Vikram Basnet from fourth battalion of Sikh Regiment

Havildar Pawan Kumar Yadav from 21 st battalion of Mahar Regiment

battalion of Mahar Regiment Captain Anshuman Singh from 26 th battalion of the Punjab Regiment

battalion of the Punjab Regiment Havildar Abdul Majid from ninth battalion of Parachute Regiment

Sepoy Pawan Kumar from the 55th Battalion of the Rashtriya rifles.

List of Shaurya Chakra awardees.

Major Maneo Francis from 21 st battalion of Parachute regiment.

battalion of Parachute regiment. Major Amandeep Jakhar from the 21 st battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

battalion of the Sikh Regiment. Naib Subedar Baria Sanjay Kumar Bhamar Singh from Mahar Regiment.

Havildar Sanjay Kumar from nine Assam Rifles.

Liet. Bimal Ranjan Behera from Indian Navy.

Wing Commander Shailesh Singh, pilot of Indian Air force.

Flight Liet. Hrishikesh Jayan Karuthedath, pilot of Indian Air Force.

Asst. Commander Bibhor Kumar Singh, CRPF.

Mohan Lal from Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Amit Raina from Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Faroz Ahmad Dar from Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Caption MV Pranjal of 63 rd battalion from Rashtriya Rifles.

battalion from Rashtriya Rifles. Rifleman Alok Rao of 18 Assam Rifles.

Further, President Droupadi Murmu also approved a total of 311 defence decorations for the Armed Forces and other personnel.

Check the complete list of Gallantry Awards here: