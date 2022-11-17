Fresh low pressure to form over BoB today, These state will receive rain

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted that the cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal (BOB) will likely turn into a fresh low-pressure today. A cyclonic storm has formed in the South Andaman Sea since Tuesday. In the nest 24 hours, a low pressure will develop in the southeast Bay of Bengal and move in the west-north-west direction.

The IMD has also revealed that the low-pressure may intensify into depression over the central West Bay of Bengal after 48 hours.

According to Accuweather meteorologist Jason Nichols has also predicted that a low pressure area will develop near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by tonight or tomorrow. It will further intensify into depression later. Jason Nichols predicts heavy rain for Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu towards the end of the week.