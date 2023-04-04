Free electricity scheme in Delhi extended till April 2024

New Delhi: The AAP government will continue to provide free electricity up to 200 units to the people of the city as the Delhi cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved the extension of the scheme till April 2024.

Kejriwal said, “I want to assure the people of Delhi that as long as you have a son, the facilities you are getting will not stop.”

During the cabinet meeting, ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Raj Kumar Anand, Gopal Rai, chief secretaries and senior officers of concerned departments were present.

Power Minister Atishi in a press conference said that despite all the conspiracies to stop free electricity, CM Arvind Kejriwal has decided to give subsidy on electricity to the people of Delhi. “It is the commitment of the government that the people of Delhi will not only get 24 hours electricity but will also get free electricity,” she added.

“Like before, it will be free up to 200 units, 50 per cent discount till 200-400. The subsidy on electricity will continue for lawyers, farmers and 1984 riot victims. Apart from this, applications received for subsidy on electricity from October till now will be considered valid till April 2024,” Atishi stated.

Atishi alleged that a conspiracy is going on to stop the people of Delhi from getting subsidy on electricity. “The officials told us that how the BJP leaders sit in the L-G office, the officials of the electricity department are called there and pressure is put on them that the free electricity given by the Delhi government should be stopped anyhow,” she charged.

Atishi further said, “I raised this issue during the assembly session as well. The file sent on March 10 was hidden from the elected government of Delhi even after repeated demands from the officers, because the conspiracy to stop the free electricity was going on. Till date that file was not officially presented to the elected Delhi government, because the conspiracy was going on. After that, when the cabinet note for the electricity subsidy given every year is prepared, then by putting pressure on the electricity department, they are called to the LG House and threatened by the BJP leaders.”

She said that the number of the people consuming electricity below 200 units in Delhi is about 30,39,766, who are getting the benefit of zero bill and the government provides subsidy of Rs 1679.32 crore. “Whereas, the people consuming electricity from 201 to 400 units are given a maximum subsidy of Rs 800. There are about 16,59,976 electricity consumers in Delhi in this category, who are getting its benefit and the government provides subsidy of Rs 1548.24 crore. In this way total 46,99,742 domestic consumers are getting the benefit of the subsidy scheme,” she added.

(IANS)