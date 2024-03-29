Four of a family, including three kids, murdered in Bihar

Patna: Four members of a family, including three children, were brutally killed in Bihar’s East Champaran district.

The deceased have been identified as Afreen Khatoon (40), wife of Indu Mian, and daughters Abrun Khatoon (13), Tabrun Khatoon (11) and Shahzadi Khatoon (9).

The incident came to light on Friday morning when neighbours spotted blood in the house of a man named Indu Mian in Bawaria village under Paharpur police station.

“We have received information of murders in the Bawaria village. When we reached there, we saw four bodies lying on the floor with their throats slit and blood all over the place. We recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem,” said Ranjan Kumar, SDPO Areraj range of East Champaran district.

“During investigation, Indu Mian has turned out to be the prime suspect in the case. He is currently on the run. We are making efforts to nab him,” Kumar said.