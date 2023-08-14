Five dead, three missing after cloud burst in Himachal’s Solan district

Solan: At least five people died, and three are missing after a cloud burst was reported at Jadon village of Kandaghat subdivision in Solan. According to reports, two houses and one cowshed were washed away in the incident.

The roads in the area are in bad shape. A total of 621 roads are closed, with the most in Mandi (236 roads), then Shimla (59 roads), and Bilaspur (40 roads) districts. The Shimla-Chandigarh road is also closed for buses and trucks because of landslides caused by the continuous rain.

To keep everyone safe, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has decided to close all schools and colleges in the state until August 14. The weather forecast warns of more heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in some places from August 14 to 17, and the wet weather may continue until August 19.

Further details are awaited.