Kid suffering from rare disease administered injection worth Rs 17.50 crore

New Delhi: Hridayansh (23-month-old) was administered an injection worth Rs 17.50 crore at JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Medical practitioner Priyanshu Mathur, in charge of the Rare Disease Unit in the hospital, and his team administered the injection of Zol Genesma, which was imported from America.

Hridayansh suffers from a rare disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). His family worked round the clock to raise the mammoth funds via crowdfunding.

His parents Naresh Sharma and Shama came to know about this rare disorder when Hridayansh turned six. The hapless parents took him to the doctor and came to know about this rare disorder.

Dr. Priyanshu Mathur after administering the injection said that the child will be kept under observation for 24 hours.

The child’s maternal grandfather Naresh Kumbaj thanked everyone for extending support to the child.

Hridayansh’s family had launched a crowd-funding campaign on social media to buy the injection.

Indian cricketers Deepak Chahar and Sarfaraz Khan had also appealed to save the child’s life.