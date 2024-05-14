IPL betting den bused in Sundargarh, 4 arrested with Rs 5.17 Lakh

Sundargarh: Sundargarh Town police late on Monday night bused an IPL betting den in Mahadevpada area of the town and arrested four persons from the spot.

A team of police officers including Sundargarh SDPO Himanshu Behera, and Town police station IIC Aditya Mahakud conducted a raid and arrested the accused persons whom they identified as as Mithun Sahoo, Sanjay Sahoo, Sanjay Kumar Sahoo and Subodh Choudhury. During the raid, all of them were engaged in an online IPL betting.

Police also seized Rs 5, 17,200 cash, one laptop, six smartphones, three bikes, and credit and debit cards of different banks from their possessions.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under sections 294A, 420, and 34 of IPC and section 4/5 of the Prize Chits & Money Circulation Ban Act of 1978 in this connection and forwarded the accused persons to the court.

