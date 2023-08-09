Female, single male Govt employees eligible for 730 days of child care leave: Minister

By Himanshu 0
man leaves job to spend time with daughter
Image credit- Instagram/HumansOfBombay

New Delhi: Female and single male Government employees are eligible for 730 days of child care leave (CCL) during the entire service for taking care of two eldest surviving children up to the age of 18 years, reportedly said the Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh to Lok Sabha in a written reply on August 9.

The Minister said that female govt  servants and single male govt servants  appointed to the civil services and posts in connection with affairs of the Union are eligible for a maximum period of seven hundred and thirty days during the entire service under Rule 43-C of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972.

“Female government servant and single male gov’t servants appointed to the civil services and posts in connection with affairs of the Union, are eligible for child care leave [CCL] under Rule 43-C of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 for a maximum period of seven hundred and thirty days during the entire service for taking care of two eldest surviving children up to the age of 18 years and no age limit in case of differently-abled child,” he said.

