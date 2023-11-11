Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

“Encounter has started at Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job,” the police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After the area was cordoned off, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

No casualties have been reported so far, the officials said.

