Encounter breaks out between security forces, naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Chhattisgarh: An encounter broke out between security forces and naxals in the forest area near Kedwal village under Chintagupha PS limits in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, more details are awaited.

On June 7, in the jungles of the Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, security forces and Naxals engaged in an encounter. As per the subtleties, it was a joint activity of CoBRA and the Unique Team (STF).

At the time of the encounter, several gunshots and explosions could also be heard in the border regions of Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh.