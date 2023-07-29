Encounter breaks out between security forces, naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

An encounter broke out between security forces and naxals in the forest area near Kedwal village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.

By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Encounter broke in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: An encounter broke out between security forces and naxals in the forest area near Kedwal village under Chintagupha PS limits in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, more details are awaited.

On June 7, in the jungles of the Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, security forces and Naxals engaged in an encounter. As per the subtleties, it was a joint activity of CoBRA and the Unique Team (STF).

At the time of the encounter, several gunshots and explosions could also be heard in the border regions of Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh.

You might also like
Nation

BJP announces names of national office-bearers

Nation

CBI files FIR in Manipur viral video case

Nation

Countdown begins for launch of 7 Singaporean satellites with PSLV rocket

Nation

6 killed, 25 injured after two buses collided in Maharashtra’s Buldhana

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans