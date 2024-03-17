Election 2024: Counting date of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim changed to June 2

New Delhi: The counting schedule for the upcoming State assembly elections to Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim has been changed to June 2 by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday.

As per the announcement of the ECI, the counting of votes in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim were slated to take place on June 4 and June 6 respectively. However, it has been changed to June 2 as the election panel wanted to conduct the election to legislative assemblies of both the states before the cessation of their terms on June 2, 2024.

The dates were changed a day after the announcement of the dates for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

It is to be noted here that the assembly elections for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, the same day on which phase 1 elections of Lok Sabha will take place.

Arunachal Pradesh has two Lok Sabha constituencies including Arunachal Pradesh East and Arunachal Pradesh West, and 60 seats in legislative assembly while Sikkim has only 1 Lok Sabha constituency for the entire state and 32 seats in legislative assembly.

