Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Hospitalised Due To Post-COVID Complications At AIIMS

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

New-Delhi: Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi due to post COVID-19 complications.

The union education minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in April and had subsequently recovered from the infectious disease.

“This is to inform you all that I have tested Covid positive. I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to get themselves tested”, informed Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The Education Minister was supposed to announce a decision on Class 12th board exams soon. On a plea heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, May 31, on cancellation of the upcoming 2021 Class 12 board exams, the Centre has requested two days’ time to take a final call on the board exams.

 

