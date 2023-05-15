ED issues fresh summon to NCP MLA Jayant Patil in IL&FS money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president and MLA Jayant Patil for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and he has been asked to appear before the agency on May 22.

Earlier, Patil was asked to join the probe on May 12, but he did not appear before the agency. In the second notice, the ED has asked him to join the probe on May 22.

The (ED) on May 10 had raided the premises of IL&FS.

Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Mumbai, had lodged a case against IL&FS Group of Companies and their key managerial personnel for alleged financial irregularities.

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had also lodged an FIR against the firm.

In 2019, the ED lodged a case of PMLA against IL&FS on the basis of the EOW’s FIR and SFIO’s complaint.

The ED has learnt in the investigation that the Statutory Audit of IL&FS was made by Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP for the period from FY 2008-09 to 2017-18 and by BSR & Associates for the period FY 2017-18.

In 2018, the IL&FS moved for bankruptcy. The ED has as of now attached some assets belonging to different firms in this matter.

The ED had in 2020 questioned MNS chief Raj Thackeray in this matter for the loan given to Kohinoor Construction.

