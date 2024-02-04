Earthquake of 3.8 magnitudes jolts Kargil

Kargil: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale jolted Kargil of Ladakh on Sunday afternoon. The quake struck at 14:42:55 Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 4, the National Centre of Seismology reported.

As per reports from the NCS, the quake originated at Latitude 33.36 and Longitude 76.77. The epicenter of the earthquake in Kargil, Ladakh was ten kilometers below the earth surface.

A few minutes before, an earthquake of 3.5 occurred at East Garo Hills of Meghalaya. The tremors were felt 14:47:15 IST with an epicenter of 12 kilometers beneath the ground.

Earlier, on Saturday, Bathinda of Punjab experience an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude at around 01:32:24 IST.

Fortunately, there’s no reports of injuries or casualties. Reports of damages are yet to be issued.