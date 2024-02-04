PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Assam

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 11,000 crores in Guwahati of Assam. The key focus areas in Guwahati include projects to boost sports & medical infrastructure and connectivity.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for being present in Assam today with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 11,000 crores.

He said that the development projects of today will boost Assam’s connectivity to the North Eastern states as well as neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia while also boosting employment in the tourism sector and creating new opportunities for sporting talents in the state. He also mentioned an expansion to the medical education and healthcare sector in the state owing to today’s development projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Assam and the North Eastern region for today’s development project and thanked the citizens of Guwahati for the warm reception when he arrived yesterday evening.

Recalling his recent visits to multiple pilgrimage sites, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for arriving before Maa Kamakhya today and laying the foundation stone of Maa Kamakhya Divya Lok Pariyojana. Throwing light on the concept and scope of the project, PM Modi informed that upon completion, it will further increase ease of access and comfort for the devotees while also giving a boost to the footfall. “Assam will become the gateway to tourism in the North East with an increase in the footfall of devotees for Maa Kamakhya’s darshan”, the Prime Minister said as he lauded the efforts of the state government and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

Highlighting the significance of Indian pilgrimage sites and temples, the Prime Minister emphasized that these places symbolize an indelible mark of our civilization over thousands of years, showcasing how Bharat has held on to every crisis it has faced. We have witnessed how the civilizations which were considered to be prosperous in the past, now stand in ruins.

Earlier, on Saturday, PM Modi inaugurated the Odisha’s Sambalpur IIM campus (permanent) on Saturday. The Chief Minister of Odisha and a number of other dignitaries were present on the occasion, said reports in this regard.

(With Inputs from PIB)