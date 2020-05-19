Do not use saliva to affix fee stamps, directs Delhi court

New Delhi: Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court has directed employees and lawyers not to use saliva while affixing court fee stamps and envelopes in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

In a circular, District and Sessions Judge Girish Kathpalia said: “For minimising the effect of Covid-19 in Delhi district courts, lawyers, munshis, litigants, naib courts, police officials may be asked not to use saliva while affixing court fee stamps on the application or petitions and envelopes containing summons and notices.”

The notification also directed officials not to use the saliva while doing the pagination of files.

“Court staff advise the lawyers to use plastic sponge damper pad while inspecting the judicial files. It is impressed upon all concerned that above directions may be complied with seriously,” the notification added.