Dhiraj Singh Thakur sworn in as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh HC

Amravati: Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur on Friday took oath as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

State Governor S. Abdul Nazeer administered the oath to Justice Thakur, who is the sixth Chief Justice of the high court.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, cabinet members, leader of opposition N. Chandrababu Nadu, high court judges and other senior officials attended the ceremony.

The Central government had recently appointed Justice Thakur, a judge of Bombay High Court, as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

He succeeded Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, who has been elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended on July 5 that Justice Thakur be appointed as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The office of the Chief Justice fell vacant on May 19 consequent upon the elevation of Justice Mishra.

Justice Thakur completed his LLB from Jammu University and joined the legal profession in 1989. He was enrolled as an advocate on the rolls of Bar Council of Delhi.

His enrollment was transferred to Bar Council of Jammu and Kashmir in 2010. He was appointed a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in 2013.

In June 2022, he was transferred to the Bombay High Court where he was the the senior-most judge.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court was established by a Presidential Order post bifurcation, on January 1, 2019.