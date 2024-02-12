Delhi police impose section 144, ban processions and demonstrations till March 12

New Delhi: Delhi Police has imposed section 144 (prohibitory orders) for a period of 30 days, till March 12 in the national capital in view of ‘Delhi Chalo March’ call given by farmers. The police have also banned processions and demonstrations till the above said date.

“Whereas, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and several other Farmers Unions and Associations have announced a ‘Delhi Chalo’ marcı, on 13 of February, 2024 to hold protest outside the Parliament House, to press their demands, and whereas there exists a well-founded apprehension/possibility that the participants of the aforementioned march, may try to enter into the territory of Delhi from various entry points along its borders with adjoining States to reach New Delhi and to hold demonstrations to assert their demands,” read the order by Delhi Police Commissioner on Sunday.

The order further stated that there was an imminent risk of widespread tension, public nuisance, public annoyance, social unrest and the potential for violence on account of the participants of the march entering into the territory of New Delhi.

“The participants are likely to use tractors, trolleys/trailers as mode of transport for entering into the territory of Delhi/New Delhi, which will inevitably be a great hazard on Delhi roads and will cause danger to other road users/residents of Delhi/New Delhi, Plying of tractor is also banned in New Delhi, And whereas the convergence of such a large number of potential agitators presents a serious significant threat to public safety, the security of public and private property and the maintenance of public peace/order and tranquility within the region,” it read.

The order further stated that there is a likelihood that some anti-social elements/agitator groups may take advantage of the situation and indulge in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of peace, public order as well as law & order in Delhi/New Delhi.

“Therefore, to ensure public safety, tranquility and public order in Delhi/New Delhi, it has become imperative to take all required precautionary steps to keep a check on the activities of the participants of the above-mentioned march for which no permission has been granted. More particularly taking into consideration the past experience of farmer agitation organised in 2020 and valuable inputs of large scale serious law & order problem, received from intelligence agencies, it is necessary to take legal step to avoid any such situation,” it said.

The order stated that there shall be a prohibition on blocking of roads, passages, any type of procession agitation, rally, public meeting by the agitators or general public or public representatives by way of assembly/gathering of five or more persons with or without weapons in the entire jurisdiction of Delhi, except for purposes specifically permitted under law.

“There shall be an absolute prohibition on the organisation, convening, or participation in any processions, demonstrations, rallies, or march on foot, whether for political, social, or any other purpose, within the geographical limits of Delhi/New Delhi. No tractor trolleys, trucks, or any other vehicles transporting individuals or materials, and especially those carrying implements such as sticks/lathis/dandas, swords, spears, bludgeons, firearms or any other thing capable of being used as weapons or tools of violence, shall be permitted entry into the territory of Delhi,” the order stated.

The order also said that there shall be a ban on the carrying of any fire-arms, explosives, corrosive substance or any lethal weapon or any other article capable of being used as a weapon of offence or defence at any public place within the territory of Delhi/New Delhi, with immediate effect.

Similarly, there is complete prohibition on collecting or carrying of brickbats, boulders, acids or any other dangerous fluid, petrol, soda water bottles or any articles capable of use for causing danger in any form to human life and safety.

“All vehicular traffic originating from the borders/pickets of adjoining Districts of neighboring States i.e. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and heading towards Delhi shall be subjected to rigorous and thorough inspection by law enforcement authorities stationed at designated checkpoints. Any vehicle found to be transporting lathis, rods, banners, or similar objects likely to be used for disruptive purposes shall be denied entry into Delhi,” it read.

“It shall be unlawful for any person, group, or organization to disseminate, propagate, or utter any provocative slogan, speech, or message, whether through verbal, written, or electronic means, which may incite or inflame passions leading to a breach of public order and tranquility,” it stated.

The CP also urged all residents, community leaders and stakeholders to extend their full cooperation and support to the law enforcement agencies in the implementation of the order, with the understanding that it is aimed at safeguarding the collective security and well-being of the populace.

“This order shall come into force w.e.f. 12.02.2024 and shall remain in force for a period of 30 days up to 12.03.2024 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier,” the order added.

For the second consecutive day, the police along with paramilitary forces continued to intensify its security measures on Delhi borders, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur with cement blocks and pickets with nails installed, a day ahead of ‘Delhi Chalo March’ call given by farmers for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, large containers to block the road if needed have been kept on borders beside multiple security barricades, which have already been installed there to stop the farmers from entering the city.

As per officials,over 5,000 cops, including paramilitary forces, were on their toes to maintain law and order situation on the Delhi borders.

“We have started checking vehicles on the border areas and we are also keeping eye on the other mode of transport which protesters can take,” said a senior police official.

(With Inputs from IANS)