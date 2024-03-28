Delhi High Court rejects plea to remove Arvind Kejriwal from post of Chief Minister

New-Delhi: The Delhi high court rejected the plea seeking to remove Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi Chief Minister following his arrest in Delhi excise policy scam case.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said the petitioner failed to show any bar in the law which prohibits the arrested CM from holding office.

The bench further added there is no scope for judicial interference in the matter and the executive is examining the issue.

Kejriwal is presently in ED custody which ends today. He will be produced later today before the city’s Rouse Avenue Courts.

The plea was moved by Surjit Singh Yadav, a Delhi resident, claiming that a Chief Minister accused of a financial scandal should not be permitted to continue in public office.

The plea also sought direction to investigate how AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who is operating as Chief Minister of Delhi from jail, is passing orders from ED custody.

