CM Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as ED custody ends

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be produced before a court here on Thursday on expiry of his six-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, who is overseeing the case, had sent him to ED custody on March 22.

The ED had arrested him on March 21 after questioning him for two hours at his official residence.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused any interim relief to Kejriwal, who contended that his arrest and the remand order passed by judge Baweja were illegal and that he was entitled to be released from custody immediately.

The high court said that the probe agency has to be granted an opportunity to file a reply.

The ED has termed him the “kingpin and the key conspirator” of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.

The federal agency has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.

CM Kejriwal has been alleged to have been directly involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the excise policy to “favour certain persons” and also involved in the “demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen” in exchange for favours granted in the said policy, the probe agency claimed.

The policy in question was being drafted considering the favours to be granted to the ‘South Group’ and was formed in collusion with AAP leader Vijay Nair, then Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and members-representatives of the ‘South Group’.

“Therefore, not only the AAP but Arvind Kejriwal shall be deemed to be guilty of offences punishable under Section 4 of PMLA and shall be liable to be prosecuted and punished as provided u/s 70 of PMLA,” the agency said.

