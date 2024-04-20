Tajinder Singh Bittu, close aide of Priyanka Gandhi resigns from Congress after 35 years

New Delhi: Tajinder Singh Bittu, the close aide of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, resigned from primary membership of the party. He also stepped down as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge Himachal Pradesh.

In his resignation letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, he wrote, “I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and from my post AICC, secretary Co-Incharge of Himachal Pradesh, effective immediately.”

“With heavy heart, after 35 years, I resign from the Congress party,” he mentioned in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the first phase voting of the Lok Sabha election 2024 was held yesterday (April 19th). The voting was conducted in 102 constituencies across 21 states.

It is worth mentioning here that the elections to the five seats in Jammu and Kashmir was held across five phases almost five years to the abrogation of Article 370. As per the official reports, over 16.63 crore voters, including 8.4 crore men and 8.23 crore women, casted their vote across 1.87 lakh polling stations.

Notably, the general elections to elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

Tajinder Singh Bittu, AICC Secretary In-Charge Himachal Pradesh & close aide of Priyanka Gandhi resigns from primary membership of Congress Party pic.twitter.com/59HK4wnrOY — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

