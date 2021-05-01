New Delhi: Senior journalists from Assam, Nilakshi Bhattacharyya and her husband Kalyan Baruah, passed away after being in critical condition due to coronavirus.

Nilakshi was working with the Times Of India Group in Delhi whereas Kalyan was the bureau chief of the Delhi edition of the English daily from Northeast – ‘The Assam Tribune’.

According to reports, the couple had tested positive for Covid -19 and were being treated in a critical condition at a private hospital in Gurugram.

Nilakshi took her last her breath at the hospital on Friday whereas Kalyan died at the hospital as well on Saturday and left behind their only daughter.

Earlier on Friday, senior journalist and Aaj Tak anchor Rohit Sardana died of heart attack. He had also been tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi.