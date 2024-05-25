Cyclone REMAL: Kolkata airport suspends flight operations for 9-hrs

Kolkata: In view of Cyclone REMAL’s impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 1200 IST on 26.05.2024 to 0900 IST on 27.05.2024 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata.

Meanwhile the Central and state agencies associated with disaster management are gearing up with severe cyclonic storm Remal hurtling towards the West Bengal and Bangladesh coastlines.

The landfall is expected sometime around midnight on Sunday. While a control room has been set up at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar for the state agencies, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are heading for the districts that are likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is also issuing alerts to mariners besides coordinating with its Bangladeshi counterparts for proper handling of the situation.

The NDRF, meanwhile, has deployed 12 teams with equipment in seven districts. While one team will be deployed in Kolkata, there will be two each in the districts of North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore.

Three teams have been deployed in South 24-Parganas which is expected to be hit the hardest. The remaining teams will be stationed at Howrah and Hooghly.