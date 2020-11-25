Chennai: The Cyclone Storm Nivar in the Bay of bengal, has intensified into a “severe cyclonic storm” and is expected to intensify further.

The powerful cyclone is likely to hit the coast by midnight or early tomorrow. It is going to hit the coast between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds is expected through out the day in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and some parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The wind speed is expected to be between 120-130 km per hour gusting to 145 km per hour, informs IMD. It may cause damage to houses in the rural areas, uprooting trees. They have relocated thousands of people from the coastal and low lying areas.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have deployed 30 teams in these three states and 20 more have been kept on standby mode if any need arises.