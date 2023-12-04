Cyclone Michaung intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, 2 dead due to heavy rainfall in Chennai

Chennai: The Cyclone Michaung, active over the Bay of Bengal, has intensified into severe cyclonic storm. On effect of this, heavy rain and gusty winds from Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in Chennai, resulting in two fatalities and multiple disruptions to daily life.

In Chennai’s Kanathur, two individuals lost their lives, and another was injured when a newly constructed wall collapsed due to heavy rain and gusty winds. The victims were residents of Jharkhand. The severe weather conditions also led to waterlogging near metro stations, with St Thomas metro station reporting 4 feet of accumulated water, causing access issues.

Chennai airport witnessed significant disruptions as the runway was flooded, leading to the cancellation and diversion of several flights. Flight operations were suspended until 11 pm on Monday due to adverse weather conditions. Passengers were advised to rebook their travel, and Akasa Air extended the rebooking period for those unable to travel between December 4 to December 10.

The Tamil Nadu government declared a public holiday and urged employees in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts to ‘work from home.’ Essential services like milk supply and healthcare facilities remained operational. The Disaster Response Forces and National Disaster Response Forces deployed teams for relief and rescue operations in coastal regions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts Michaung to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, crossing the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5. The Odisha government has issued alerts, cancelled leaves for field workers, and the East Coast Railway cancelled 60 trains. West Bengal is also bracing for the impact, with the Met Department predicting rainfall on December 6 and 7.

