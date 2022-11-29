Cyber attack on Delhi AIIMS, Hackers demand ransom amount of Rs 200 cr in cryptocurrency

New-Delhi: Hackers have allegedly demanded Rs 200 cr in the cryptocurrency from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, whose server has been down for six days in a row.

The AIIMS is reportedly managing patient care, managing critical emergency services, outpatient, inpatient and laboratory wings manually as the server has remained down.

It is being feared that the data of around 3-4 crore patients could have been compromised due to breach detected.

The AIIMS server holds data of several VIPs, including former prime ministers, ministers, bureaucrats and judges.

The NIC e-hospital database and application servers for e-hospital have been restored. The NIC team is scanning and cleaning infection from other e-hospital servers located at AIIMS are required for delivery of hospital services.

However, the AIIMS network sanitisation is in progress. Antivirus solutions have been organised for servers and computers and has been installed on nearly 1,200 out of 5,000 computers. Twenty out of 50 servers have been scanned and this activity is ongoing 24×7, according to some sources.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has claimed that no ransom has been demanded yet and till now it has not been brought to the notice by the AIIMS authorities.