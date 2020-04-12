New Delhi: Crossing the 1,100-mark, the total coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 1,154 on Sunday with 85 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The national capital has reported five new deaths in the last 24 hours, and the total toll due to COVID-19 is 24 since the outbreak of the infection. According to the Delhi Health Department, among the total 1,154 cases, 746 cases are from the Nizamuddin Markaz, with 34 new cases in the last 24 hours. From Saturday onwards, the bulletin has dropped the ‘Markaz’ cases and has replaced it with ‘Positive cases under Special Operations’.

“Among the 85 new cases, 26 had travel history or contact history,” the health bulletin said. It says 325 positive cases have foreign travel history and their contacts.

The positive cases in Delhi have increased dramatically since people were evacuated from the Markaz building where over 2,300 people from different parts of the world and country were staying under one roof without following any social distancing.

Among the total patients, 27 were cured and discharged while one has migrated. “Total 1,102 patients are in the hospitals. While 50 are in the ICU, six are on ventilators and 20 are on oxygen,” the Health report said.

So far, 14,036 tests have been conducted in the city and 984 reports are pending.”While 1,154 reports were positive, 11,748 reports were negative,” it says. A total of 12,863 people are home quarantined across the city and 2,464 are quarantined at the 17 government facilities. The positive cases in the city are increasing at a rapid rate since the last 10 days.

While there were 720 cases in the city on Thursday, the tally crossed 900-mark on Friday, which jumped to 1,069 on Saturday.