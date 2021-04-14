Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 situation in the country is worsening with every passing day. The second wave of the virus is currently spreading like wildfire in the nation.

While we all know the most common symptoms for COVID are dry cough, fever, loss of taste, and smell, there are new symptoms that patients are now witnessing with new variants of the virus coming up.

The new Covid strain has some newer symptoms like pink eye, unusual cough,breathlessness,stomach trouble,fatigue,brain fog, heart palpitations and loss of smell and taste. They are some additional symptoms like conjunctivitis, headache, diarrhea, and discolored fingers.

If you see any of these symptoms, it’s best to practice isolation from other members of the family. The next step would be to reach out to your doctor and get the requisite tests done.

Covid-19 safety norms, appropriate practices, prevention measures, and most importantly testing have to be implemented more efficiently. Medical facilities have to be ramped up quickly to fight against the second wave.