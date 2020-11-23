COVID-19 India: Tally Tops 91.39 Million Mark With 44,059 New Cases In Last 24 Hrs

COVID-19 India: Tally Tops 91.39 Million Mark With 44,059 New Cases In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: With 44,059 new cases of coronavirus infections, Total cases in India mounted to 91,39,865 on Monday.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 511 new deaths occurred in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,33,738.

The total active coronavirus cases stood at 4,43,486 in India. Total recoveries were at 85,62,641 as 41,024 were discharged from hospitals and care centres in last 24 hrs.

The last time the daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

While the recovery rate stands at 93.86 per cent, the fatality rate is at 1.46 per cent, the Ministry data revealed.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 82,521 active cases and 46,623 deaths so far. The recoveries in the state stand at 16,51,064.

Next comes Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with highest number of cases.

The national capital is also witnessing a surge since past weeks. On Sunday, it recorded 6,746 new cases and 121 deaths.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research, 8,49,596 samples were tested on Sunday while 13,25,82,730 samples have been tested so far.