Court rejects Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea; actress sent to 14-day judicial custody

Mumbai: The latest development in the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case is that the Court has rejected actress Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea. Accordingly, the actress was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Earlier today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested the Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with its ongoing probe to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry.

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during investigation into the June 14 death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea, who has all along pleaded innocence, was quickly whisked away for a mandatory medical test at the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s LTMG Sion Hospital.

(With inputs from IANS)