Coronavirus Effect: Loan EMI Relaxation For 3 Months By RBI

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: The markets seem to have been  badly hit by the Coronavirus outbreak.

All commercial banks including regional rural banks, cooperative banks, NBFCs (including housing finance companies) and  lending institutions are being permitted to allow a moratorium (grace) of 3 months on payment of installments in respect of all outstanding term loans.

Related News

Punjab’s first Coronavirus Patient tests negative says…

5 New COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, total reaches 130

Drones to Power Fight Against Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh

Coronavirus toll crosses 700 in India says Health Ministry

In addition to this, the The Repo rate has been reduced by 75 basis points to 4.4.%.  The Reverse repo-rate has been reduced by 90 basis points to 4% informed the RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das. 

The RBI Governor has also said that,  the Indian banking system is safe and sound, the investors need not worry. 

He added, In recent past COVID- 19 related volatility in stock market has impacted share prices of banks and resulted in some panic withdrawal of deposits from a few private sector banks. 

 

You might also like
Nation

Punjab’s first Coronavirus Patient tests negative says CM Amrinder Singh

Nation

5 New COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, total reaches 130

Nation

Drones to Power Fight Against Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh

Nation

Coronavirus toll crosses 700 in India says Health Ministry

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.