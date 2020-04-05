Coronavirus cases reach 3,374 in India, with 77 deaths

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said 77 deaths were reported across the country due to Coronavirus, and the total number of cases so far has risen to 3,374.

In the 9 a.m. update, the Ministry said as of now, 3,030 cases are active while 266 people have been cured and discharged.

One person has migrated while 77 have died due to the virus, the Ministry said.

Over 33 percent cases are linked to Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.

Till Saturday evening, the cases were 3,072 while 75 deaths were reported.