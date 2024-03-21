Congress releases 3rd list of 57 candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: The Congress party on Thursday released the party’s third list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per reports, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary will contest from the Berhampore seat in West Bengal.

As per the released list Nabam Tuki will contest from Arunachal West seat in Arunachal Pradesh while Bosiram Siram will contest from the Arunachal East in the State.

Similarly, Chandanji Thakor will be fielded from the Patan seat in Gujarat while Dr Tushar Chaudhary will contest from Sabarkantha seat in Gujarat. Ms Sonal Patel will contest from Gandhi Nagar.

Prof MV Rajeev Gowda will contest for the MP seat from Bangalore North in Karnataka while Mansoor Ali Khan will contest from Bangalore Central. Also, Ravindra hemraj Dhangekar will contest from Pune in Maharashtra.

